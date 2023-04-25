Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Samsung Card Q1 net profit down 9.5 pct to 145.5 bln won

All News 09:26 April 25, 2023

SEOUL, April 25 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Card Co. on Tuesday reported its first-quarter net profit of 145.5 billion won (US$109.4 million), down 9.5 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the January-March period fell 11.4 percent on-year to 191.8 billion won. Revenue increased 14.9 percent to 1.06 trillion won.
