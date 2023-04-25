Seoul shares open nearly flat ahead of earnings season
SEOUL, April 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened nearly flat Tuesday, following a three-day losing streak, as investors await first-quarter corporate earnings reports.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) shed 1.64 points, or 0.06 percent, to 2,521.86 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
Overnight, U.S. shares ended mixed as big tech earnings season approaches.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2 percent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell 0.29 percent.
This week, South Korean chip giants Samsung Electronics and SK hynix, as well as several other major companies, are to release their quarterly earnings amid a gloomy outlook for the performance of chipmakers, in particular, over a global economic slowdown and monetary tightening policy steps.
Top-cap shares traded mixed.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics fell 0.46 percent, while SK hynix remained unchanged.
Leading battery maker LG Energy Solution remained flat, and LG Chem went down 0.39 percent. But Samsung SDI grew 0.55 percent.
Major carmakers were also mixed, with No. 1 automaker Hyundai Motor advancing 0.83 percent while its affiliate Kia decreased 0.24 percent.
No. 1 steelmaker POSCO Holdings dropped 1 percent, and battery components maker POSCO Future M skidded 1.24 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,331.05 won against the U.S. dollar as of 9:15 a.m., up 3.75 won from the previous session's close.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' Jungkook donates 1 bln won for sick children of low-income families
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea's Kim orders launch of military reconnaissance satellite as planned
-
BLACKPINK sets Guinness record for most-viewed music channel on YouTube
-
S. Korea again warns N. Korea over its unauthorized use of Kaesong complex
-
About 56 pct of people support developing nuclear weapons to counter N. Korea's threats
-
(LEAD) Astro's Moonbin dies in apparent suicide
-
BLACKPINK sets Guinness record for most-viewed music channel on YouTube
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea's Kim orders launch of military reconnaissance satellite as planned
-
(LEAD) Yoon says S. Korea could provide non-humanitarian aid to Ukraine
-
S. Korea detects signs of N. Korea seeking to attract Chinese investment to Kaesong complex
-
(LEAD) S. Korea puts Japan back on export 'white list' after 3 years
-
About 56 pct of people support developing nuclear weapons to counter N. Korea's threats
-
(LEAD) Yoon says he cannot accept notion Japan 'must kneel because of our history 100 years ago'
-
(LEAD) Yoon embarks on state visit to U.S.
-
Yoon says he cannot accept notion Japan 'must kneel because of our history 100 years ago'