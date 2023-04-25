Go to Contents Go to Navigation

BTS' Suga unveils music video for 'Amygdala,' to appear on U.S. TV show

All News 09:38 April 25, 2023

SEOUL, April 25 (Yonhap) -- Suga of K-pop juggernaut BTS released the music video for "Amygdala," a track on his first official solo album, Tuesday, the group's agency said.

"Amygdala" is an almond-shaped part of the brain that is primarily involved in the processing of emotions and memories associated with fear.

The rapper sings about his trauma and memories that he does not want to bring up in the song.

He will appear on the U.S NBC's famous "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" on Monday (U.S. time), according to BigHit Music.

Suga, who dropped the album titled "D-Day" under his other stage name Agust D on Friday, will talk about the new release and perform some of the album's songs during the show, the agency said.

He last appeared on the program together with his bandmates in July 2021.

He will kick off a world tour in the United States on Wednesday and continue the tour in Indonesia, Japan, Thailand, Singapore and Seoul.

BTS member Suga is seen in this photo provided by BigHit Music. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

#BTS #Suga #muisc video
