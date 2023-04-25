April 26



1926 -- Sunjong, the last emperor of the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910), dies at age 53. The second son of Emperor Gojong and Empress Myeongseong ascended the throne in 1907, when his father was forced to abdicate by Japanese imperialists. After the Korean Peninsula was officially annexed by Japan in 1910, Sunjong was confined to his residence in Changdeok Palace in central Seoul, where he died.



1952 -- Seoul National University grants the nation's first doctoral degrees to six graduates.



1960 -- President Rhee Syng-man resigns following massive nationwide protests that began April 19 of that year against his authoritarian regime.



1982 -- Wu Beom-gon, a police officer in Uiryeong, South Gyeongsang Province, goes on a drunken rampage with a firearm, killing about 50 residents and wounding 30 others. When he was finally surrounded by police, Wu blew himself up with two hand grenades rather than surrender.



1996 -- North Korea allows U.S. broadcaster Cable News Network to open a branch in Pyongyang.



2014 -- South Korean President Park Geun-hye and U.S. President Barack Obama pay a joint visit to the command center for joint military operations between the two allies in a symbolic move underscoring their unity in deterring North Korea.



2017 -- Tax officials from South Korea and India agree to avoid double taxation between the two countries.



2021 -- Youn Yuh-jung wins the Academy Award in the best supporting actress category for her performance in the immigrant film "Minari," becoming the first South Korean to win an acting Oscar.



