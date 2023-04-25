Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Seventeen's 'FML' becomes most-sold K-pop album in its opening week

All News 10:17 April 25, 2023

SEOUL, April 25 (Yonhap) -- "FML," boy group Seventeen's 10th EP, has set a new record for first-week sales by a K-pop album, as it sold nearly 4 million copies on the first day alone, according to music industry sources Tuesday.

The sources said "FML" sold about 3,998,300 copies less than 24 hours after its release Monday at 6 p.m., based on data from Hanteo Chart, a leading local tracker of album sales.

The figure marks the biggest first-week sales of an album in K-pop history with the number considered an important standard for measuring an artist's popularity.

K-pop boy group Seventeen is seen in this photo provided by Pledis Entertainment. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

K-pop boy group Seventeen is seen in this photo provided by Pledis Entertainment. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The previous record was set by K-pop superband BTS in February 2020, when its album "Map of the Soul: 7" sold 3,378,600 copies in the first week. The group dominated the second to fourth positions while Tomorrow X Together ranked the fifth. All the three groups in the top five are from music labels under Hybe.

But Seventeen is now the only K-pop act to have surpassed 3 million copies on the first day of an album's release.

"FML" conveys a positive message about not giving up during even the most difficult times. It consists of six tracks led by two main singles -- "F*ck My Life," and "Super."

sshim@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#Seventeen #FML #sales record #first-week sales
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!