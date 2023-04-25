Seventeen's 'FML' becomes most-sold K-pop album in its opening week

SEOUL, April 25 (Yonhap) -- "FML," boy group Seventeen's 10th EP, has set a new record for first-week sales by a K-pop album, as it sold nearly 4 million copies on the first day alone, according to music industry sources Tuesday.

The sources said "FML" sold about 3,998,300 copies less than 24 hours after its release Monday at 6 p.m., based on data from Hanteo Chart, a leading local tracker of album sales.

The figure marks the biggest first-week sales of an album in K-pop history with the number considered an important standard for measuring an artist's popularity.



K-pop boy group Seventeen is seen in this photo provided by Pledis Entertainment. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The previous record was set by K-pop superband BTS in February 2020, when its album "Map of the Soul: 7" sold 3,378,600 copies in the first week. The group dominated the second to fourth positions while Tomorrow X Together ranked the fifth. All the three groups in the top five are from music labels under Hybe.

But Seventeen is now the only K-pop act to have surpassed 3 million copies on the first day of an album's release.

"FML" conveys a positive message about not giving up during even the most difficult times. It consists of six tracks led by two main singles -- "F*ck My Life," and "Super."

sshim@yna.co.kr

(END)