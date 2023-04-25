Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hanwha Systems Q1 net income up 1645.2 pct to 184.9 bln won

All News 10:45 April 25, 2023

SEOUL, April 25 (Yonhap) -- Hanwha Systems Co. on Tuesday reported its first-quarter net income of 184.9 billion won (US$138.7 million), up 1645.2 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the January-March period fell 44.7 percent on-year to 8.4 billion won. Revenue increased 2.3 percent to 439.5 billion won.
