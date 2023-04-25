Hyundai Development turns to black in Q1

SEOUL, April 25 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Development Co. on Tuesday reported its first-quarter net income of 40.4 billion won (US$30.2 million), swinging from a loss of 75.6 billion won a year earlier.

Operating profit for the January-March period was 50.1 billion, compared with a loss of 94.2 billion won a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 56.8 percent to 1.07 trillion won.

