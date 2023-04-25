Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hyundai Development turns to black in Q1

All News 11:02 April 25, 2023

SEOUL, April 25 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Development Co. on Tuesday reported its first-quarter net income of 40.4 billion won (US$30.2 million), swinging from a loss of 75.6 billion won a year earlier.

Operating profit for the January-March period was 50.1 billion, compared with a loss of 94.2 billion won a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 56.8 percent to 1.07 trillion won.
(END)

Keywords
#Hyundai Development
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!