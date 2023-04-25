(Copyright)
All information carried by the Yonhap News Agency, including articles, photographs, graphics, audio and video images, and illustrations (collectively, the content) is owned by the Yonhap News Agency.
The use of the content for any other purposes other than personal and noncommercial use is expressly prohibited without the written consent of the Yonhap News Agency.
Any violation can be subject to a compensation claim or civil and criminal lawsuits.
Requests to use the content for any purpose besides the ones mentioned above should be directed in advance to Yonhap's Information Business Department at 82-2-398-3557 or 82-2-398-3552.
(END)
-
BTS' Jungkook donates 1 bln won for sick children of low-income families
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea's Kim orders launch of military reconnaissance satellite as planned
-
S. Korea again warns N. Korea over its unauthorized use of Kaesong complex
-
About 56 pct of people support developing nuclear weapons to counter N. Korea's threats
-
Regulator raids SM Entertainment headquarters over suspected stock manipulation
-
(LEAD) Astro's Moonbin dies in apparent suicide
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea's Kim orders launch of military reconnaissance satellite as planned
-
(LEAD) Yoon says S. Korea could provide non-humanitarian aid to Ukraine
-
S. Korea detects signs of N. Korea seeking to attract Chinese investment to Kaesong complex
-
Yoon says he cannot accept notion Japan 'must kneel because of our history 100 years ago'