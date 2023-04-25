The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.



-----------------

(2nd LD) S. Korean economy avoids recession in Q1; outlook dims amid weak exports

SEOUL -- South Korea's economy narrowly avoided a recession in the first quarter of the year after a contraction the previous quarter, central bank data showed Tuesday.

The economy grew 0.3 percent in the January-March period from the previous quarter, according to the preliminary data compiled by the Bank of Korea. The first-quarter expansion follows a 0.4 percent on-quarter contraction the previous quarter.



-----------------

(3rd LD) Yoon, Biden to announce 'major deliverables' on extended deterrence: NSA Sullivan

WASHINGTON -- U.S. President Joe Biden and his South Korean counterpart, Yoon Suk Yeol, will announce "major deliverables" on ways to strengthen the United States' extended deterrence commitment to South Korea when they meet this week, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said Monday.

The leaders are set to hold a bilateral summit at the White House on Wednesday. Yoon is currently on a state visit to the U.S.



-----------------

Parliamentary committee passes revision bill aimed at supporting home rental scam victims

SEOUL -- The parliamentary public administration committee on Tuesday passed a revision bill that aims to give priority to victims of home rental scams in recouping their security deposits before local taxes are collected when their rented homes are put up for auction.

The revision is part of a set of legislative support measures for the victimized tenants of the country's unique rental system called "jeonse." The tenants were put in danger of eviction without getting back their security deposits after their landlords failed to repay debt on their highly collateralized properties.



-----------------

S. Korea to soon release English version of its report on N. Korea's human rights

SEOUL -- South Korea's unification ministry said Tuesday it plans to release the English version of its report on North Korea's human rights situation within a few days.

In late March, the government made public its report on the North's human rights violations for the first time, highlighting widespread rights abuses, such as public executions and torture.



-----------------

No. of N. Korean defectors coming to S. Korea reaches 34 in Q1

SEOUL -- The number of North Korean defectors coming to South Korea reached 34 in the first quarter, government data showed Tuesday.

After escaping the North, five men and 29 women reached the South in the January-March period, bringing the total number of the North's defectors to 33,916, according to the data from Seoul's unification ministry.



-----------------

Seoul shares down late Tues. morning on tech losses

SEOUL -- South Korean stocks traded markedly lower late Tuesday morning, led by big-cap tech losses, as investors took a breather awaiting corporate quarterly earnings.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) had shed 27.03 points, or 1.07 percent, to 2,496.42 as of 11:20 a.m.



-----------------

28 S. Korean nationals from war-torn Sudan on way back home: defense ministry

SEOUL -- A South Korean military plane carrying 28 nationals from war-ravaged Sudan is on its way back home, the defense ministry said Tuesday.

Seoul's presidential office initially said 26 evacuees would fly to Korea aboard the KC-330 tanker transport plane, while two opted to stay in Saudi Arabia. But the two changed their mind and boarded the plane, the ministry said.



-----------------

LG Energy Solution to invest 600 bln won for 'mother line' at Ochang battery plant

SEOUL -- LG Energy Solution Ltd. said Tuesday it is investing 600 billion won (US$450 million) to build a "mother" production line in its main battery manufacturing complex in the country's south, as it ramps up production capabilities to meet surging global demand.

The mother production line will serve as a site for managing the entire process of designing and implementing technological applications for next-generation products. This will include not only testing but also verification stages, the world's second-largest battery maker said in a release.



