Hyundai Motor Q1 net profit up 92.4 pct to 3.41 tln won

All News 13:58 April 25, 2023

SEOUL, April 25 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co. on Tuesday reported its first-quarter net income of 3.41 trillion won (US$2.6 billion), up 92.4 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 3.59 trillion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 1.92 trillion won a year ago. Sales rose 24.7 percent to 37.77 trillion won.

The earnings beat market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 2.36 trillion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
