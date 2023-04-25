Gov't discusses support measures for 28 evacuees from Sudan
By Kim Han-joo
SEOUL, April 25 (Yonhap) -- The government convened an emergency meeting on Tuesday to discuss support measures for its nationals who are being airlifted out of war-torn Sudan, officials said.
A military plane carrying the 28 evacuees, including a diplomat, is scheduled to arrive in Seoul at around 4 p.m. Tuesday, as tensions between rival forces in the African nation continue to escalate.
The meeting, chaired by Minister for Government Policy Coordination Bang Moon-kyu, was attended by vice minister-level officials from the foreign, defense and health ministries, they said.
The government officials reportedly discussed various support measures for the evacuees, including securing a place for them to stay upon arrival and arranging for health checkups.
The evacuees traveled from the Sudanese capital of Khartoum to Port Sudan by land before boarding a transport plane to Jeddah, western Saudi Arabia, where they then boarded the military plane to Seoul as part of a military mission, called Operation Promise.
