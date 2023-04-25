Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Gov't discusses support measures for 28 evacuees from Sudan

All News 14:17 April 25, 2023

By Kim Han-joo

SEOUL, April 25 (Yonhap) -- The government convened an emergency meeting on Tuesday to discuss support measures for its nationals who are being airlifted out of war-torn Sudan, officials said.

A military plane carrying the 28 evacuees, including a diplomat, is scheduled to arrive in Seoul at around 4 p.m. Tuesday, as tensions between rival forces in the African nation continue to escalate.

The meeting, chaired by Minister for Government Policy Coordination Bang Moon-kyu, was attended by vice minister-level officials from the foreign, defense and health ministries, they said.

The government officials reportedly discussed various support measures for the evacuees, including securing a place for them to stay upon arrival and arranging for health checkups.

The evacuees traveled from the Sudanese capital of Khartoum to Port Sudan by land before boarding a transport plane to Jeddah, western Saudi Arabia, where they then boarded the military plane to Seoul as part of a military mission, called Operation Promise.

Korean nationals board a military aircraft at an airport in Port Sudan on April 24, 2023, in this photo released by Seoul's presidential office. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Korean nationals board a military aircraft at an airport in Port Sudan on April 24, 2023, in this photo released by Seoul's presidential office. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

khj@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#Sudan #evacuation
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!