S. Korea reports 1 more mpox infection
SEOUL, April 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korea confirmed one more case of mpox Tuesday, bringing the country's total to 31, health authorities said.
The patient is a South Korean resident in the country's southeastern region of South Gyeongsang Province, who has not recently traveled abroad, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
Mpox, formerly known as monkeypox, is traditionally confined to regions in Central and West Africa, and can cause fever, chills, rashes and lesions, among other symptoms.
South Korea reported the first case of mpox on June 22 last year and four more cases through March. The first five cases were linked to overseas travel.
But the recent 26 infections that began April 7 were locally transmitted, with none of those infected recently traveling overseas.
