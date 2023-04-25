Oci Q1 net income up 59.1 pct to 213.4 bln won
All News 14:26 April 25, 2023
SEOUL, April 25 (Yonhap) -- Oci Co. on Tuesday reported its first-quarter net profit of 213.4 billion won (US$159.8 million), up 59.1 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 203.6 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 112.9 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 29 percent to 719.5 billion won.
The earnings met market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 211.4 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea's Kim orders launch of military reconnaissance satellite as planned
-
About 56 pct of people support developing nuclear weapons to counter N. Korea's threats
-
N. Korea's Kim orders launch of military reconnaissance satellite as planned
-
(LEAD) N. Korea's Kim orders launch of military reconnaissance satellite as planned
-
S. Korea detects signs of N. Korea seeking to attract Chinese investment to Kaesong complex
Most Saved
-
(LEAD) Astro's Moonbin dies in apparent suicide
-
(LEAD) Yoon says he cannot accept notion Japan 'must kneel because of our history 100 years ago'
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea's Kim orders launch of military reconnaissance satellite as planned
-
(LEAD) Yoon says S. Korea could provide non-humanitarian aid to Ukraine
-
S. Korea detects signs of N. Korea seeking to attract Chinese investment to Kaesong complex
-
(LEAD) S. Korea puts Japan back on export 'white list' after 3 years
-
(LEAD) Yoon says he cannot accept notion Japan 'must kneel because of our history 100 years ago'
-
About 56 pct of people support developing nuclear weapons to counter N. Korea's threats
-
Yoon arrives in Washington on state visit
-
Yoon says he cannot accept notion Japan 'must kneel because of our history 100 years ago'