Ex-DP leader Song banned from leaving country amid probe into election bribery scandal
SEOUL, April 25 (Yonhap) -- Prosecutors have banned Song Young-gil, the embattled former leader of the main opposition Democratic Party (DP) at the center of the "cash envelope" electioneering scandal, from leaving the country amid an investigation into the case, sources said Tuesday.
The Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office imposed the travel ban on Song, the legal sources said, a day after he returned home from Paris to address the scandal involving the party's national convention in May 2021 to elect the party leader.
The scandal centers on allegations that envelopes of cash totaling 94 million won (US$70,332) were distributed to party members, including some 10-20 lawmakers, to promote Song's election as party leader in the convention. Song won the party leadership at that time.
Homes and offices of DP Reps. Youn Kwan-suk and Lee Sung-man, who worked for Song's campaign during the convention, have been previously searched, while Kang Rae-gu, a DP official close to Song, has been questioned on charges of illegally raising 80 million won of the money allegedly distributed.
Prosecutors suspect Song may have been personally involved in the alleged bribery campaign.
A conservative-leaning member of the Seoul Metropolitan Council filed a complaint against Song with the prosecution Monday on charges of violating political party and political fund laws.
Song returned home Monday from Paris where he had been a visiting professor at the ESCP Business School. Song has pledged his full commitment to addressing the issue but repeatedly denied having known or been told about the bribery campaign.
