Hyundai Wia Q1 net profit up 0.1 pct to 13.3 bln won
All News 15:05 April 25, 2023
SEOUL, April 25 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Wia on Tuesday reported its first-quarter net income of 13.3 billion won (US$10 million), up 0.1 percent from a year earlier.
Operating profit for the January-March period was 50.9 billion won, down 1 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 9.9 percent to 2.09 trillion won.
The earnings fell short of market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 40.8 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
(END)
