S. Korea approves development of advanced missile interceptors

SEOUL, April 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korea approved major defense projects to develop advanced missile interceptor systems, the state arms procurement agency said Tuesday, amid efforts to counter evolving military threats from North Korea.

The Defense Project Promotion Committee gave the green light to a 2.71 trillion-won (US$2.03 billion) development plan for the long-range surface-to-air missile (L-SAM) II system from next year through 2035, according to the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA).

Under the project, the country seeks to acquire a high-altitude interceptor and a glide-phase interceptor to counter the North's new missiles, according to DAPA.

The glide-phase interceptor will be designed to shoot down advanced missiles, such as hypersonic ones, which travel along relatively unpredictable paths, in contrast to conventional ballistic missiles that follow a parabolic trajectory.

If deployed, the L-SAM-II system would have a defense range around three times greater than that of the country's L-SAM system currently under development, according to DAPA.

The committee also endorsed a 2.83 trillion-won plan to develop the mid-range surface-to-air missile (M-SAM) Block-III system from next year through 2034 for improved interception performance and engagement capabilities compared to the Block-II version.

"Through this project, we expect to enhance deterrence capabilities against North Korea's nuclear and missile threats and contribute to the advancement of the Korea Air and Missile Defense (KAMD) system," DAPA said in a release.

KAMD is one of the elements of South Korea's three-axis defense system, which also consists of the Kill Chain preemptive strike system and the Korea Massive Punishment and Retaliation, an operational plan to incapacitate the North Korean leadership in a major conflict.



This file photo, provided by the Defense Acquisition Program Administration on April 10, 2022, shows a prototype radar for the long-range surface-to-air missile system under development. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

