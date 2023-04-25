Russian gov't thanks S. Korea for rescuing sailors from burning ship

SEOUL, April 25 (Yonhap) -- The Russian government has expressed its gratitude to South Korea for rescuing 21 sailors from a Russian fishing boat that recently caught fire in waters off Busan, the Korea Coast Guard (KCG) said Tuesday.

The KCG said it has received letters of appreciation from the Russian Embassy in Seoul and a Russian federal government agency overseeing border protection in connection with the rescue of Russian sailors from their burning vessel last Friday.

Russian Ambassador Andrey Kulik said in the letter that KCG officers showed great courage and heroism and saved not only the lives of the Russian crew members but also the fate of their families.

Thanking the KCG for saving the Russian sailors, the ambassador expressed hope for continued bilateral cooperation to ensure maritime security.

On the morning of April 21, the 769-ton Russian vessel named Kaltan caught fire off Busan, 320 kilometers southeast of Seoul, and the KCG officers rescued 21 of its 25 sailors. The remaining four were later found dead inside the ship after the flames were extinguished.



