SEOUL, April 25 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.



GKL 17,780 DN 180

JB Financial Group 8,910 UP 270

TKG Huchems 22,700 DN 350

KBFinancialGroup 49,750 UP 550

Meritz Financial 45,600 UP 250

SD Biosensor 20,400 DN 850

KOLMAR KOREA 39,650 DN 900

KOLON IND 43,700 DN 1,050

BNK Financial Group 6,770 UP 70

POONGSAN 44,150 DN 650

Hansae 17,590 UP 110

CSWIND 79,000 DN 3,300

Youngone Corp 44,350 DN 50

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY345 50 DN900

HANJINKAL 44,800 DN 1,400

emart 98,100 DN 200

DGB Financial Group 6,940 UP 40

PIAM 32,400 DN 800

HanmiPharm 306,500 DN 8,000

HyundaiEng&Const 40,950 UP 50

CUCKOO HOMESYS 25,250 DN 350

Youngpoong 571,000 DN 9,000

SK hynix 85,500 DN 1,700

GCH Corp 15,560 DN 130

LotteChilsung 157,300 DN 2,300

SLCORP 32,650 UP 550

Yuhan 56,500 DN 200

POSCO Holdings 379,500 DN 19,000

HyundaiMtr 201,000 UP 9,100

AmoreG 36,200 DN 800

DB INSURANCE 85,400 UP 3,400

SamsungElec 63,600 DN 1,600

ZINUS 28,100 DN 950

SKC 101,700 DN 3,300

MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,830 DN 30

HANWHA AEROSPACE 110,500 UP 4,200

Mobis 237,500 UP 5,500

S-1 57,200 UP 200

KumhoPetrochem 136,500 DN 1,200

Daesang 19,080 DN 240

