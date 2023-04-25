KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, April 25 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
GKL 17,780 DN 180
JB Financial Group 8,910 UP 270
TKG Huchems 22,700 DN 350
KBFinancialGroup 49,750 UP 550
Meritz Financial 45,600 UP 250
SD Biosensor 20,400 DN 850
KOLMAR KOREA 39,650 DN 900
KOLON IND 43,700 DN 1,050
BNK Financial Group 6,770 UP 70
POONGSAN 44,150 DN 650
Hansae 17,590 UP 110
CSWIND 79,000 DN 3,300
Youngone Corp 44,350 DN 50
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY345 50 DN900
HANJINKAL 44,800 DN 1,400
emart 98,100 DN 200
DGB Financial Group 6,940 UP 40
PIAM 32,400 DN 800
HanmiPharm 306,500 DN 8,000
HyundaiEng&Const 40,950 UP 50
CUCKOO HOMESYS 25,250 DN 350
Youngpoong 571,000 DN 9,000
SK hynix 85,500 DN 1,700
GCH Corp 15,560 DN 130
LotteChilsung 157,300 DN 2,300
SLCORP 32,650 UP 550
Yuhan 56,500 DN 200
POSCO Holdings 379,500 DN 19,000
HyundaiMtr 201,000 UP 9,100
AmoreG 36,200 DN 800
DB INSURANCE 85,400 UP 3,400
SamsungElec 63,600 DN 1,600
ZINUS 28,100 DN 950
SKC 101,700 DN 3,300
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,830 DN 30
HANWHA AEROSPACE 110,500 UP 4,200
Mobis 237,500 UP 5,500
S-1 57,200 UP 200
KumhoPetrochem 136,500 DN 1,200
Daesang 19,080 DN 240
