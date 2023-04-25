SKNetworks 4,675 DN 45

ORION Holdings 16,260 DN 250

KCC 227,500 DN 6,500

SKBP 69,700 UP 500

SSANGYONGCNE 5,920 DN 70

Daewoong 14,550 DN 110

SamyangFood 117,600 DN 1,500

CJ CheilJedang 309,000 DN 5,000

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 27,500 DN 1,450

TaekwangInd 704,000 DN 7,000

KAL 22,700 DN 250

HANALL BIOPHARMA 20,750 DN 300

Kogas 26,800 DN 400

SamsungF&MIns 230,500 UP 13,000

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 55,100 UP 500

Hanmi Science 42,650 DN 1,250

Hanssem 44,700 DN 900

F&F 138,000 UP 1,100

MS IND 18,840 DN 70

HDKSOE 85,800 DN 900

SamsungElecMech 139,700 DN 2,500

OCI 119,600 DN 1,200

LS ELECTRIC 65,200 UP 1,200

Boryung 8,870 DN 140

Shinsegae 203,000 0

POSCO FUTURE M 347,500 DN 16,000

LG Corp. 86,400 DN 1,300

LOTTE Fine Chem 61,300 UP 1,500

HYUNDAI STEEL 36,550 UP 500

SGBC 53,000 DN 500

HD Hyundai Infracore 9,170 UP 190

Hanwha 28,550 DN 700

Hyosung 66,000 DN 800

Nongshim 387,000 DN 500

LOTTE 27,950 DN 350

CJ 92,200 DN 2,700

Ottogi 456,000 UP 2,000

HtlShilla 77,700 DN 500

NHIS 9,190 DN 10

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 706,000 DN 20,000

(MORE)