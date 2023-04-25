KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
SKNetworks 4,675 DN 45
ORION Holdings 16,260 DN 250
KCC 227,500 DN 6,500
SKBP 69,700 UP 500
SSANGYONGCNE 5,920 DN 70
Daewoong 14,550 DN 110
SamyangFood 117,600 DN 1,500
CJ CheilJedang 309,000 DN 5,000
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 27,500 DN 1,450
TaekwangInd 704,000 DN 7,000
KAL 22,700 DN 250
HANALL BIOPHARMA 20,750 DN 300
Kogas 26,800 DN 400
SamsungF&MIns 230,500 UP 13,000
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 55,100 UP 500
Hanmi Science 42,650 DN 1,250
Hanssem 44,700 DN 900
F&F 138,000 UP 1,100
MS IND 18,840 DN 70
HDKSOE 85,800 DN 900
SamsungElecMech 139,700 DN 2,500
OCI 119,600 DN 1,200
LS ELECTRIC 65,200 UP 1,200
Boryung 8,870 DN 140
Shinsegae 203,000 0
POSCO FUTURE M 347,500 DN 16,000
LG Corp. 86,400 DN 1,300
LOTTE Fine Chem 61,300 UP 1,500
HYUNDAI STEEL 36,550 UP 500
SGBC 53,000 DN 500
HD Hyundai Infracore 9,170 UP 190
Hanwha 28,550 DN 700
Hyosung 66,000 DN 800
Nongshim 387,000 DN 500
LOTTE 27,950 DN 350
CJ 92,200 DN 2,700
Ottogi 456,000 UP 2,000
HtlShilla 77,700 DN 500
NHIS 9,190 DN 10
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 706,000 DN 20,000
(MORE)
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea's Kim orders launch of military reconnaissance satellite as planned
-
About 56 pct of people support developing nuclear weapons to counter N. Korea's threats
-
N. Korea's Kim orders launch of military reconnaissance satellite as planned
-
(LEAD) N. Korea's Kim orders launch of military reconnaissance satellite as planned
-
S. Korea detects signs of N. Korea seeking to attract Chinese investment to Kaesong complex
-
(LEAD) Astro's Moonbin dies in apparent suicide
-
(LEAD) Yoon says he cannot accept notion Japan 'must kneel because of our history 100 years ago'
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea's Kim orders launch of military reconnaissance satellite as planned
-
(LEAD) Yoon says S. Korea could provide non-humanitarian aid to Ukraine
-
S. Korea detects signs of N. Korea seeking to attract Chinese investment to Kaesong complex
-
(LEAD) S. Korea puts Japan back on export 'white list' after 3 years
-
(LEAD) Yoon says he cannot accept notion Japan 'must kneel because of our history 100 years ago'
-
About 56 pct of people support developing nuclear weapons to counter N. Korea's threats
-
Yoon arrives in Washington on state visit
-
Yoon says he cannot accept notion Japan 'must kneel because of our history 100 years ago'