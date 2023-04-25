LS 92,000 DN 1,000

HD HYUNDAI HEAVY IND USTRIES109 80 0 DN100

DongwonInd 48,300 DN 1,800

GC Corp 124,000 DN 1,700

KPIC 147,000 DN 6,400

GS Retail 26,900 0

GS E&C 21,050 DN 250

HMM 20,800 DN 350

KorZinc 524,000 DN 13,000

HYUNDAI WIA 61,900 UP 300

SamsungHvyInd 5,680 DN 30

LG Innotek 257,500 DN 4,500

IS DONGSEO 37,000 DN 700

S-Oil 77,000 DN 500

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 169,200 DN 4,100

HyundaiMipoDock 73,700 DN 100

SamsungSecu 34,250 DN 250

Hanchem 211,000 DN 9,500

KG DONGBU STL 11,280 DN 450

DWS 44,250 DN 1,500

KEPCO 18,560 DN 70

SKTelecom 47,750 UP 50

HyundaiElev 35,250 UP 550

HANWHA LIFE 2,485 UP 70

GS 39,350 DN 550

AMOREPACIFIC 120,600 DN 3,700

KUMHOTIRE 4,440 DN 20

SAMSUNG SDS 118,300 UP 600

KOREA AEROSPACE 59,500 UP 1,800

FOOSUNG 13,710 DN 390

LIG Nex1 87,000 UP 2,900

SK Innovation 175,100 DN 4,000

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 168,100 UP 3,600

HANAFINANCIALGR 42,100 UP 500

Fila Holdings 35,600 DN 300

Kakao 56,000 DN 1,200

NCsoft 356,000 DN 7,500

SK 163,100 DN 2,100

Hanon Systems 9,260 DN 240

HANATOUR SERVICE 55,600 UP 600

(MORE)