KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
LS 92,000 DN 1,000
HD HYUNDAI HEAVY IND USTRIES109 80 0 DN100
DongwonInd 48,300 DN 1,800
GC Corp 124,000 DN 1,700
KPIC 147,000 DN 6,400
GS Retail 26,900 0
GS E&C 21,050 DN 250
HMM 20,800 DN 350
KorZinc 524,000 DN 13,000
HYUNDAI WIA 61,900 UP 300
SamsungHvyInd 5,680 DN 30
LG Innotek 257,500 DN 4,500
IS DONGSEO 37,000 DN 700
S-Oil 77,000 DN 500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 169,200 DN 4,100
HyundaiMipoDock 73,700 DN 100
SamsungSecu 34,250 DN 250
Hanchem 211,000 DN 9,500
KG DONGBU STL 11,280 DN 450
DWS 44,250 DN 1,500
KEPCO 18,560 DN 70
SKTelecom 47,750 UP 50
HyundaiElev 35,250 UP 550
HANWHA LIFE 2,485 UP 70
GS 39,350 DN 550
AMOREPACIFIC 120,600 DN 3,700
KUMHOTIRE 4,440 DN 20
SAMSUNG SDS 118,300 UP 600
KOREA AEROSPACE 59,500 UP 1,800
FOOSUNG 13,710 DN 390
LIG Nex1 87,000 UP 2,900
SK Innovation 175,100 DN 4,000
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 168,100 UP 3,600
HANAFINANCIALGR 42,100 UP 500
Fila Holdings 35,600 DN 300
Kakao 56,000 DN 1,200
NCsoft 356,000 DN 7,500
SK 163,100 DN 2,100
Hanon Systems 9,260 DN 240
HANATOUR SERVICE 55,600 UP 600
(2nd LD) N. Korea's Kim orders launch of military reconnaissance satellite as planned
About 56 pct of people support developing nuclear weapons to counter N. Korea's threats
S. Korea detects signs of N. Korea seeking to attract Chinese investment to Kaesong complex
(LEAD) Astro's Moonbin dies in apparent suicide
(LEAD) Yoon says he cannot accept notion Japan 'must kneel because of our history 100 years ago'
(LEAD) Yoon says S. Korea could provide non-humanitarian aid to Ukraine
(LEAD) S. Korea puts Japan back on export 'white list' after 3 years
Yoon arrives in Washington on state visit
Netflix announces plan to invest US$2.5 bln in S. Korea
