KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
COSMAX 71,400 DN 2,100
KIWOOM 99,300 DN 600
DSME 28,550 UP 350
KT&G 86,000 0
Doosan Enerbility 18,100 UP 20
Doosanfc 32,150 DN 850
Kangwonland 18,930 DN 240
LG Uplus 11,070 UP 50
NAVER 186,100 DN 3,900
SAMSUNG LIFE 65,700 UP 100
LG Display 16,200 UP 10
PanOcean 5,790 DN 50
SAMSUNG CARD 30,200 DN 100
SamsungEng 29,800 DN 50
SAMSUNG C&T 105,900 DN 1,600
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL19460 UP10
CheilWorldwide 18,870 DN 20
LOTTE WELLFOOD 105,000 DN 700
LOTTE TOUR 10,840 DN 60
KT 30,000 UP 100
DONGSUH 19,220 DN 140
HANWHA SYSTEMS 14,920 UP 280
BGF Retail 185,400 UP 3,500
ILJIN HYSOLUS 30,350 DN 1,000
ORION 140,600 DN 300
SKCHEM 72,000 DN 1,400
HL MANDO 49,600 UP 600
CHONGKUNDANG 84,100 UP 700
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 786,000 DN 11,000
DoubleUGames 44,600 DN 700
Doosan Bobcat 47,350 DN 150
H.S.ENTERPRISE 7,760 DN 200
Netmarble 64,500 DN 1,400
KRAFTON 191,500 UP 500
HD HYUNDAI 59,400 DN 700
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 397,500 DN 8,500
LG Energy Solution 551,000 DN 15,000
HANILCMT 12,250 DN 370
DL E&C 33,000 0
SKBS 71,200 DN 1,400
(2nd LD) N. Korea's Kim orders launch of military reconnaissance satellite as planned
About 56 pct of people support developing nuclear weapons to counter N. Korea's threats
S. Korea detects signs of N. Korea seeking to attract Chinese investment to Kaesong complex
(LEAD) Astro's Moonbin dies in apparent suicide
(LEAD) Yoon says he cannot accept notion Japan 'must kneel because of our history 100 years ago'
(LEAD) Yoon says S. Korea could provide non-humanitarian aid to Ukraine
(LEAD) S. Korea puts Japan back on export 'white list' after 3 years
Yoon arrives in Washington on state visit
Netflix announces plan to invest US$2.5 bln in S. Korea
