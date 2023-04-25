COSMAX 71,400 DN 2,100

KIWOOM 99,300 DN 600

DSME 28,550 UP 350

KT&G 86,000 0

Doosan Enerbility 18,100 UP 20

Doosanfc 32,150 DN 850

Kangwonland 18,930 DN 240

LG Uplus 11,070 UP 50

NAVER 186,100 DN 3,900

SAMSUNG LIFE 65,700 UP 100

LG Display 16,200 UP 10

PanOcean 5,790 DN 50

SAMSUNG CARD 30,200 DN 100

SamsungEng 29,800 DN 50

SAMSUNG C&T 105,900 DN 1,600

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL19460 UP10

CheilWorldwide 18,870 DN 20

LOTTE WELLFOOD 105,000 DN 700

LOTTE TOUR 10,840 DN 60

KT 30,000 UP 100

DONGSUH 19,220 DN 140

HANWHA SYSTEMS 14,920 UP 280

BGF Retail 185,400 UP 3,500

ILJIN HYSOLUS 30,350 DN 1,000

ORION 140,600 DN 300

SKCHEM 72,000 DN 1,400

HL MANDO 49,600 UP 600

CHONGKUNDANG 84,100 UP 700

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 786,000 DN 11,000

DoubleUGames 44,600 DN 700

Doosan Bobcat 47,350 DN 150

H.S.ENTERPRISE 7,760 DN 200

Netmarble 64,500 DN 1,400

KRAFTON 191,500 UP 500

HD HYUNDAI 59,400 DN 700

HYOSUNG ADVANCED 397,500 DN 8,500

LG Energy Solution 551,000 DN 15,000

HANILCMT 12,250 DN 370

DL E&C 33,000 0

SKBS 71,200 DN 1,400

(MORE)