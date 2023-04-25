kakaopay 53,600 DN 1,200

WooriFinancialGroup 11,920 UP 250

KakaoBank 22,400 DN 500

K Car 14,450 DN 240

HYOSUNG TNC 379,500 DN 14,500

HYBE 260,500 UP 1,500

HDC-OP 11,900 UP 20

SK ie technology 76,900 DN 4,500

Asiana Airlines 12,930 DN 110

LOTTE SHOPPING 80,400 DN 400

LOTTE ENERGY MATERIA LS Corp615 00 DN2000

IBK 10,170 UP 30

COWAY 50,600 DN 1,600

ShinpoongPharm 18,100 DN 400

Handsome 24,900 DN 150

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 48,000 DN 50

HYUNDAI ROTEM 36,400 UP 1,250

DWEC 4,070 DN 80

KEPCO KPS 37,800 UP 600

LGELECTRONICS 108,900 UP 1,500

LG H&H 609,000 DN 16,000

LGCHEM 742,000 DN 25,000

KEPCO E&C 78,600 UP 900

DAEWOONG PHARM 106,100 DN 1,300

ShinhanGroup 35,650 UP 300

Celltrion 165,400 DN 1,100

HYUNDAIDEPTST 50,800 DN 900

KIH 55,800 DN 300

LX INT 30,350 DN 450

DongkukStlMill 12,200 DN 290

TaihanElecWire 1,542 DN 40

Hyundai M&F INS 37,800 UP 1,450

DB HiTek 62,000 DN 1,800

HITEJINRO 22,100 DN 250

CJ LOGISTICS 77,900 UP 200

DOOSAN 94,500 DN 1,200

DL 49,750 DN 550

HANKOOK & COMPANY 12,450 DN 30

KIA CORP. 86,600 UP 1,900

SKSQUARE 39,550 DN 850

(END)