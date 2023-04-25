KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
kakaopay 53,600 DN 1,200
WooriFinancialGroup 11,920 UP 250
KakaoBank 22,400 DN 500
K Car 14,450 DN 240
HYOSUNG TNC 379,500 DN 14,500
HYBE 260,500 UP 1,500
HDC-OP 11,900 UP 20
SK ie technology 76,900 DN 4,500
Asiana Airlines 12,930 DN 110
LOTTE SHOPPING 80,400 DN 400
LOTTE ENERGY MATERIA LS Corp615 00 DN2000
IBK 10,170 UP 30
COWAY 50,600 DN 1,600
ShinpoongPharm 18,100 DN 400
Handsome 24,900 DN 150
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 48,000 DN 50
HYUNDAI ROTEM 36,400 UP 1,250
DWEC 4,070 DN 80
KEPCO KPS 37,800 UP 600
LGELECTRONICS 108,900 UP 1,500
LG H&H 609,000 DN 16,000
LGCHEM 742,000 DN 25,000
KEPCO E&C 78,600 UP 900
DAEWOONG PHARM 106,100 DN 1,300
ShinhanGroup 35,650 UP 300
Celltrion 165,400 DN 1,100
HYUNDAIDEPTST 50,800 DN 900
KIH 55,800 DN 300
LX INT 30,350 DN 450
DongkukStlMill 12,200 DN 290
TaihanElecWire 1,542 DN 40
Hyundai M&F INS 37,800 UP 1,450
DB HiTek 62,000 DN 1,800
HITEJINRO 22,100 DN 250
CJ LOGISTICS 77,900 UP 200
DOOSAN 94,500 DN 1,200
DL 49,750 DN 550
HANKOOK & COMPANY 12,450 DN 30
KIA CORP. 86,600 UP 1,900
SKSQUARE 39,550 DN 850
(2nd LD) N. Korea's Kim orders launch of military reconnaissance satellite as planned
About 56 pct of people support developing nuclear weapons to counter N. Korea's threats
S. Korea detects signs of N. Korea seeking to attract Chinese investment to Kaesong complex
(LEAD) Astro's Moonbin dies in apparent suicide
(LEAD) Yoon says he cannot accept notion Japan 'must kneel because of our history 100 years ago'
(LEAD) Yoon says S. Korea could provide non-humanitarian aid to Ukraine
(LEAD) S. Korea puts Japan back on export 'white list' after 3 years
Yoon arrives in Washington on state visit
Netflix announces plan to invest US$2.5 bln in S. Korea
