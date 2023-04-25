Defense minister visits Panmunjom to encourage troops
SEOUL, April 25 (Yonhap) -- Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup visited the inter-Korean border village of Panmunjom on Tuesday to encourage the South Korean and U.S. troops stationed there, his office said.
Lee's visit to the Joint Security Area in the Demilitarized Zone separating the two Koreas came as President Yoon Suk Yeol arrived in Washington for a state visit on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the bilateral alliance.
"Each and every one of you maintaining the combined defense posture shoulder-to-shoulder symbolizes the South Korea-U.S. alliance," Lee was quoted as saying. "Based on (your) close camaraderie, I hope you take the leading roles to build the next 70 years of the alliance."
On Wednesday (U.S. time), Yoon and U.S. President Joe Biden are set to hold a summit, where joint deterrence efforts against North Korean threats are expected to figure prominently.
