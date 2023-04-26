4 firms to recall over 17,000 vehicles over faulty parts
SEOUL, April 26 (Yonhap) -- GM Korea Co., Honda Motor Co. and two other companies will voluntarily recall more than 17,000 vehicles to fix faulty components, the transport ministry said Wednesday.
The companies, including Porsche Korea and Daechang Motors, are recalling a combined 17,163 units of four different models, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said in a statement.
The recalls affect 11,454 units of the Bolt EV imported by GM Korea, 5,194 units of the Porsche Panamera sports sedan, 443 units of the Danigo van manufactured by Daechang Motors, and 72 units of the CB300R two wheelers imported by Honda Motor, the statement said.
The recalls are due to the faulty safety belt system in the Bolt EV, a faulty cooling water pump connector in the Panamera sedan, brake pedal problems in the Danigo van, and a possible oil leakage caused by faulty crankcase cover bolts in the CB300R, it said.
Vehicle owners can visit designated repair and service centers of the companies to have the parts replaced for free, the ministry said.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea's Kim orders launch of military reconnaissance satellite as planned
-
About 56 pct of people support developing nuclear weapons to counter N. Korea's threats
-
(LEAD) N. Korea's Kim orders launch of military reconnaissance satellite as planned
-
S. Korea detects signs of N. Korea seeking to attract Chinese investment to Kaesong complex
-
(LEAD) South Korea summons Chinese ambassador over Beijing's criticism of Yoon's Taiwan remarks
-
(LEAD) Astro's Moonbin dies in apparent suicide
-
(LEAD) Yoon says he cannot accept notion Japan 'must kneel because of our history 100 years ago'
-
Yoon arrives in Washington on state visit
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea's Kim orders launch of military reconnaissance satellite as planned
-
(LEAD) Yoon says S. Korea could provide non-humanitarian aid to Ukraine
-
Yoon arrives in Washington on state visit
-
(LEAD) Yoon says he cannot accept notion Japan 'must kneel because of our history 100 years ago'
-
(LEAD) S. Korea puts Japan back on export 'white list' after 3 years
-
Netflix announces plan to invest US$2.5 bln in S. Korea
-
U.S. should redeploy tactical nuclear weapons on Korean Peninsula to make deterrence 'credible': Bolton