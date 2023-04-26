4 firms to recall over 17,000 vehicles over faulty parts

SEOUL, April 26 (Yonhap) -- GM Korea Co., Honda Motor Co. and two other companies will voluntarily recall more than 17,000 vehicles to fix faulty components, the transport ministry said Wednesday.

The companies, including Porsche Korea and Daechang Motors, are recalling a combined 17,163 units of four different models, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said in a statement.

The recalls affect 11,454 units of the Bolt EV imported by GM Korea, 5,194 units of the Porsche Panamera sports sedan, 443 units of the Danigo van manufactured by Daechang Motors, and 72 units of the CB300R two wheelers imported by Honda Motor, the statement said.

The recalls are due to the faulty safety belt system in the Bolt EV, a faulty cooling water pump connector in the Panamera sedan, brake pedal problems in the Danigo van, and a possible oil leakage caused by faulty crankcase cover bolts in the CB300R, it said.

Vehicle owners can visit designated repair and service centers of the companies to have the parts replaced for free, the ministry said.

