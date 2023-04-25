3.5 magnitude quake hits northeastern coast
All News 16:32 April 25, 2023
SEOUL, April 25 (Yonhap) -- A 3.5 magnitude earthquake struck in waters off the northeastern coastal city of Donghae on Tuesday, the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) said.
The quake occurred at sea 50 kilometers northeast of Donghae at 3:55 p.m., according to the KMA. Donghae, which is in Gangwon Province, is located 182 km east of Seoul.
The epicenter was at 37.86 degrees north latitude and 129.49 degrees east longitude, and the depth was 33 km, the agency said, adding it has yet to receive any reports of damage or casualties.
