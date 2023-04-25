S. Korean Bond Yields on April 25, 2023
All News 16:38 April 25, 2023
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 3.228 3.217 +1.1
2-year TB 3.325 3.300 +2.5
3-year TB 3.265 3.230 +3.5
10-year TB 3.323 3.306 +1.7
2-year MSB 3.316 3.278 +3.8
3-year CB (AA-) 4.076 4.051 +2.5
91-day CD 3.490 3.490 0.0
