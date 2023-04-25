The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.



(LEAD) S. Korean plane carrying 28 nationals from war-torn Sudan returns home

SEOUL -- A South Korean military aircraft carrying 28 nationals from war-ravaged Sudan arrived back home Tuesday, completing a perilous dayslong operation for their evacuation amid intensifying fighting between rival forces in the African nation.

The KC-330 tanker transport plane touched down at Seoul Air Base in Seongnam, just south of Seoul, capping the last phase of Operation Promise, a carefully coordinated mission involving elite forces from the Army, Air Force and Navy and front-line diplomats.



(2nd LD) Netflix announces plan to invest US$2.5 bln in S. Korea

WASHINGTON/SEOUL -- Netflix said Monday it will invest US$2.5 billion in South Korea over the next four years to produce Korean TV series, movies and scripted shows.

The U.S. streaming service announced the plan following a meeting between South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos after Yoon arrived in Washington for a state visit.



(2nd LD) Hyundai, SK On to build 6.5 tln-won EV battery plant in U.S.

SEOUL -- Hyundai Motor Group said Tuesday it will build a 6.5 trillion-won (US$4.9 billion) electric vehicle (EV) battery plant in the United States with SK Group's battery unit SK On.

Hyundai Motor Group's three major affiliates -- Hyundai Motor Co., Kia Corp. and Hyundai Mobis Co. -- approved the investment plan at their separate board meetings held Tuesday. SK On plans to hold a board meeting to approve the plan on Thursday.



Terraform co-founder Shin indicted over Terra, Luna cryptocurrency crash

SEOUL -- Prosecutors indicted Daniel Shin, a co-founder of Terraform Labs, Tuesday in connection with the massive crash of the cryptocurrency firm's TerraUSD and Luna coins in May last year that wiped out nearly 50 trillion won (US$37.5 billion) in market value.

The Seoul Southern District Court indicted Shin, 38, without physical detention on multiple charges, including fraud, breach of duty and embezzlement, prosecutors said.



N. Korea vows strong ties with Russia on leaders' summit anniversary

SEOUL -- North Korea vowed Tuesday to strengthen its ties with Russia on the occasion of the fourth anniversary of the first summit between the leaders of the two nations.

Vice Foreign Minister Im Chon-il issued a statement confirming "mutual support and solidarity" between Pyongyang and Moscow, marking the anniversary of the 2019 summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, held in Vladivostok.



Weapons aid to Ukraine currently not on agenda for Yoon-Biden summit: official

WASHINGTON -- The subject of South Korea possibly providing weapons aid to Ukraine is currently not on the agenda for this week's summit between South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and U.S. President Joe Biden, a presidential official said Monday.

Yoon signaled a shift in South Korea's policy of providing only non-lethal aid to Ukraine in its war with Russia, saying in an interview with Reuters published last week that it might be difficult to insist only on humanitarian or financial assistance if Ukraine comes under a large-scale attack on civilians.



(2nd LD) Hyundai Motor Q1 net jumps 92 pct on SUVs, increased production

SEOUL -- South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co. said Tuesday its first-quarter net profit jumped 92 percent from a year earlier on increased production and an improved product mix.

Net profit for the three months ended in March rose to 3.42 trillion won (US$2.56 billion) from 1.78 trillion won during the same period of last year, the company said in a statement.



(LEAD) Seoul shares down for 4th day ahead of earnings season

SEOUL -- South Korean stocks ended markedly lower Tuesday, led by big-cap tech losses, as investors took to the sidelines awaiting major corporate earnings reports. The local currency rose against the U.S. dollar.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index shed 34.48 points, or 1.37 percent, to close at 2,489.02, extending its losing streak to a fourth session.

