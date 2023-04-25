(LEAD) He does it again: fireballer submits another dominant outing in KBO

(ATTN: ADDS comments throughout)

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, April 25 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday was just another day at the office for Kiwoom Heroes starter An Woo-jin, which means he was thoroughly dominant on the mound yet again.

The right-hander tossed seven innings of one-hit ball against the KT Wiz, helping the Heroes to a 1-0 victory in their Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) showdown at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul. An lost a no-hit bid at the start of the seventh inning, while striking out seven and walking one.



Kiwoom Heroes starter An Woo-jin pitches against the KT Wiz during a Korea Baseball Organization regular season game at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul on April 25, 2023, in this photo provided by the Heroes. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

An, the reigning strikeout and ERA champion, entered Tuesday's game leading the league with 39 Ks in 25 innings to go along with a 1.08 ERA, good for third.

And after Tuesday's outing, An's ERA now sits at a tidy 0.84, though he still trails Erick Fedde of the NC Dinos (0.58) and Adam Plutko of the LG Twins (0.77).

With the Heroes having been swept in a three-game series by the SSG Landers over the weekend, personal stats were far from An's mind.

"I absolutely wanted to win this game. I didn't think of anything else but winning," An said. "I didn't want to give up any run."

As for maintaining his sub-1.00 ERA, An smiled and said: "I've only pitched in five games this year, and there are maybe 25 starts left. If I only have three or four starts remaining in the season, maybe I will think about it. But right now, there's too much baseball still to play."

An flashed his signature fastball from start to finish. He recorded his first strikeout with a 157 kph heater against Anthony Alford in the first inning. And An's final strikeout, against pinch hitter Kim Jun-tae with two outs in the seventh, also came on a 157 kph fastball.

This was An's fifth start of the season and a third outing in which he did not give up a run. In 32 innings so far, An has allowed only 16 hits.

He had a no-hitter through six innings, with only two balls even leaving the infield. Alford broke the no-no bid with a leadoff single in the seventh.

"I never once thought about a no-hitter. I will only think about that when there's a couple of outs to go," An said. "And honestly, I don't even expect myself to throw a no-hitter. If I get too conscious, I may get thrown off my rhythm."

An pitched into his first and only jam of the game that inning, allowing Alford to take third base on a fielder's choice as he beat An's throw after a chopper back to the mound.



Kiwoom Heroes starter An Woo-jin pitches against the KT Wiz during a Korea Baseball Organization regular season game at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul on April 25, 2023, in this photo provided by the Heroes. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The miscue put runners at the corners with nobody out, while the Heroes were nursing a 1-0 lead. But An managed to keep the Wiz off the board, with a little help from his opposition, too.

Jang Sung-woo popped out to catcher for the first out. Then Moon Sang-chul, a backup inserted into the starting lineup in this game because of a strong history against An, put down a bunt right back to the mound. An fielded it and tossed it home to nab Alford at the plate for the second out.

Then An struck out Kim Jun-tae with his 95th pitch of the night, a fitting end to the type of remarkable outing that has become the norm for the 23-year-old.

An said he beat himself up for throwing to third base to try to get Alford in the seventh inning, when a safer choice was available at first base.

"I had to calm myself down a bit, and then I decided I would try to get three strikeouts to get out of that jam," An said. "With that goal in mind, I was able to dig deep and pitch with all of my strength."

An touched 159 kph with his fastball and averaged 155 kph on the day.

An is still the hardest throwing pitcher in the KBO, based on his average fastball velocity. But earlier this month, Hanwha Eagles pitcher Moon Dong-ju threw the hardest pitch by a South Korean hurler in KBO history with a 160.1 kph fastball, and his rookie teammate, Kim Seo-hyeon, has touched 157.9 kph.

An said he was fueled by the emergence of the two teenagers, though he is trying not to get caught up in the arms race.

"Obviously, I want to throw the fastest pitch in the world," An said. "But when I am on the mound, I only think about how I am going to make each pitch."

Also of note, An threw six sweepers, a new variation of a slider with more horizontal movements than the conventional slider. It's a pitch newly introduced in Major League Baseball this year, with Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani being the most famous pitcher to throw it.

An has been experimenting with the pitch this season, though he doesn't exactly need a new pitch when he has been mowing down lineups with a fastball-slider mix.

An, as he has done in recent days, admitted Tuesday that his sweeper is a work in progress.

"I am embarrassed to even call it a sweeper. I'll just say it's a slider with a bigger break," An said sheepishly. "It's easy to keep hitters off balance with that pitch. It's fun to practice it. And if I can add another pitch to my repertoire, it will make my life a lot easier on the mound. When guys foul off sliders and curveballs, I can go to that new pitch to get whiffs or weak grounders."

And if he masters that pitch soon, that can only mean more bad news for opposing hitters.



Kiwoom Heroes starter An Woo-jin (R) high-fives manager Hong Won-ki after completing an inning against the KT Wiz during a Korea Baseball Organization regular season game at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul on April 25, 2023, in this photo provided by the Heroes. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

jeeho@yna.co.kr

