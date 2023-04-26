Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

April 26, 2023

SEOUL, April 26 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on April 26.

Korean-language dailies
-- S. Korea, U.S. to stipulate strengthening of nuclear umbrella (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Yoon wins 6 tln won of investment in 2 days during U.S. visit (Kookmin Daily)
-- S. Korea, U.S. to draw up 'nuclear counterattack action plan' against N. Korea (Donga Ilbo)
-- S. Korea, U.S. to issue special statement on Korean-type nuclear umbrella (Seoul Shinmun)
-- S. Korea, U.S. to issue special statement on extended deterrence to reassure U.S. commitment (Segye Times)
-- S. Korea, U.S. to issue 'nuclear umbrella statement' after summit (Chosun Ilbo)
-- 6,500 companies in electricity production on verge of bankruptcy over limited electricity rate hikes (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- S. Korea, U.S. to issue separate statement on extended deterrence; Ukraine issue also to be discussed (Hankyoreh)
-- S. Korea, U.S. to draw up separate document on overwhelming response to N. Korean nuclear attacks (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Yoon wins US$4.4 bln investment from 7 firms during sales diplomacy in U.S. (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- KOSPI falls below 2,500 level amid leveraged investments (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- U.S. battery investments promised Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- S. Korea, U.S. to unveil separate documents on extended deterrence (Korea Herald)
-- Yoon, Biden to sign statement detailing U.S. extended deterrence (Korea Times)
