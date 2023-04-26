SEOUL, April 26 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on April 26.



Korean-language dailies

-- S. Korea, U.S. to stipulate strengthening of nuclear umbrella (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Yoon wins 6 tln won of investment in 2 days during U.S. visit (Kookmin Daily)

-- S. Korea, U.S. to draw up 'nuclear counterattack action plan' against N. Korea (Donga Ilbo)

-- S. Korea, U.S. to issue special statement on Korean-type nuclear umbrella (Seoul Shinmun)

-- S. Korea, U.S. to issue special statement on extended deterrence to reassure U.S. commitment (Segye Times)

-- S. Korea, U.S. to issue 'nuclear umbrella statement' after summit (Chosun Ilbo)

-- 6,500 companies in electricity production on verge of bankruptcy over limited electricity rate hikes (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- S. Korea, U.S. to issue separate statement on extended deterrence; Ukraine issue also to be discussed (Hankyoreh)

-- S. Korea, U.S. to draw up separate document on overwhelming response to N. Korean nuclear attacks (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Yoon wins US$4.4 bln investment from 7 firms during sales diplomacy in U.S. (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- KOSPI falls below 2,500 level amid leveraged investments (Korea Economic Daily)



English-language dailies

-- U.S. battery investments promised Korea JoongAng Daily)

-- S. Korea, U.S. to unveil separate documents on extended deterrence (Korea Herald)

-- Yoon, Biden to sign statement detailing U.S. extended deterrence (Korea Times)

