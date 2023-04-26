Yoon says S. Korea-U.S. alliance not shaken by eavesdropping allegations
WASHINGTON, April 25 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol has said the South Korea-U.S. alliance will not be shaken by allegations of eavesdropping contained in recently leaked Pentagon documents, according to an interview Tuesday.
Yoon made the remark in an interview with NBC News on Monday as he is on a state visit to Washington.
"This matter is no reason to shake the ironclad trust that supports the U.S.-South Korea alliance, because it is based on shared values like freedom," he was quoted as saying. "When you have that trust, you don't get shaken."
The leaked documents reportedly contained the contents of tapped conversations at South Korea's presidential office about whether to provide lethal aid to Ukraine in its war with Russia.
Yoon suggested in a recent interview with Reuters that South Korea could provide such aid to Ukraine if the country came under a large-scale attack on civilians.
"We are closely monitoring and considering the situation," he told NBC News.
Yoon also said it was "unrealistic" to expect a denuclearization deal with North Korea anytime soon.
"The important thing is that we have to make North Korea never dare to resort to its nuclear weapons," he said.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea's Kim orders launch of military reconnaissance satellite as planned
-
About 56 pct of people support developing nuclear weapons to counter N. Korea's threats
-
(LEAD) N. Korea's Kim orders launch of military reconnaissance satellite as planned
-
S. Korea detects signs of N. Korea seeking to attract Chinese investment to Kaesong complex
-
(LEAD) South Korea summons Chinese ambassador over Beijing's criticism of Yoon's Taiwan remarks
-
(LEAD) Astro's Moonbin dies in apparent suicide
-
(LEAD) Yoon says he cannot accept notion Japan 'must kneel because of our history 100 years ago'
-
Yoon arrives in Washington on state visit
-
(3rd LD) S. Korean plane carrying 28 nationals from war-torn Sudan returns home
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea's Kim orders launch of military reconnaissance satellite as planned
-
Yoon arrives in Washington on state visit
-
(LEAD) Yoon says he cannot accept notion Japan 'must kneel because of our history 100 years ago'
-
(LEAD) S. Korea puts Japan back on export 'white list' after 3 years
-
Netflix announces plan to invest US$2.5 bln in S. Korea
-
U.S. should redeploy tactical nuclear weapons on Korean Peninsula to make deterrence 'credible': Bolton