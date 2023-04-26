Go to Contents Go to Navigation

SK hynix shifts to red in Q1

All News 08:21 April 26, 2023

SEOUL, April 26 (Yonhap) -- SK hynix Inc. on Wednesday reported its first-quarter net loss of 2.58 trillion won (US$1.9 billion), turning from a profit of 1.98 trillion won a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted an operating loss of 3.4 trillion won for the January-March period, compared with a profit of 2.86 trillion won a year ago. Sales fell 58.1 percent to 5.08 trillion won.

The loss was 21.7 percent lower than the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
(END)

Keywords
#SK hynix
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!