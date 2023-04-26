SK hynix shifts to red in Q1
All News 08:21 April 26, 2023
SEOUL, April 26 (Yonhap) -- SK hynix Inc. on Wednesday reported its first-quarter net loss of 2.58 trillion won (US$1.9 billion), turning from a profit of 1.98 trillion won a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted an operating loss of 3.4 trillion won for the January-March period, compared with a profit of 2.86 trillion won a year ago. Sales fell 58.1 percent to 5.08 trillion won.
The loss was 21.7 percent lower than the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
(END)
