Wednesday's weather forecast

All News 09:14 April 26, 2023

SEOUL, April 26 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 15/09 Rain 10

Incheon 14/08 Cloudy 0

Suwon 14/08 Cloudy 10

Cheongju 15/09 Rain 0

Daejeon 16/08 Rain 0

Chuncheon 14/07 Rain 20

Gangneung 18/10 Cloudy 0

Jeonju 15/08 Cloudy 0

Gwangju 17/08 Cloudy 0

Jeju 17/11 Sunny 0

Daegu 20/08 Cloudy 0

Busan 21/10 Sunny 0

