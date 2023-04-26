Yoon, Biden pay respects at Korean War memorial
By Lee Haye-ah
WASHINGTON, April 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and U.S. President Joe Biden paid a visit to the Korean War Veterans Memorial in Washington on Tuesday as part of events to mark the 70th anniversary of the bilateral alliance.
Yoon and Biden each laid a wreath and silently bowed their heads as they paid tribute to the Korean and American service members killed in the 1950-53 conflict. First ladies Kim Keon Hee and Jill Biden stood closely behind them.
The two pairs later stopped in front of the Wall of Remembrance, which was added to the memorial last year. The wall displays the names of more than 43,000 Korean and American troops killed during the war.
It was the first time Yoon and Biden met after the South Korean president arrived in Washington the previous day for a six-day state visit.
On Wednesday, they are scheduled to hold a summit and attend a state dinner at the White House.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea's Kim orders launch of military reconnaissance satellite as planned
-
About 56 pct of people support developing nuclear weapons to counter N. Korea's threats
-
S. Korea detects signs of N. Korea seeking to attract Chinese investment to Kaesong complex
-
(LEAD) South Korea summons Chinese ambassador over Beijing's criticism of Yoon's Taiwan remarks
-
N. Korean nuclear test not matter of if but when: Gen. LaCamera
-
(LEAD) Astro's Moonbin dies in apparent suicide
-
(LEAD) Yoon says he cannot accept notion Japan 'must kneel because of our history 100 years ago'
-
Yoon arrives in Washington on state visit
-
(3rd LD) S. Korean plane carrying 28 nationals from war-torn Sudan returns home
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea's Kim orders launch of military reconnaissance satellite as planned
-
Yoon arrives in Washington on state visit
-
(LEAD) Yoon says he cannot accept notion Japan 'must kneel because of our history 100 years ago'
-
U.S. should redeploy tactical nuclear weapons on Korean Peninsula to make deterrence 'credible': Bolton
-
Netflix announces plan to invest US$2.5 bln in S. Korea
-
N. Korea vows strong ties with Russia on leaders' summit anniversary