LG Energy Solution Q1 net income up 148 pct to 562 bln won
All News 09:38 April 26, 2023
SEOUL, April 26 (Yonhap) -- LG Energy Solution Ltd. on Wednesday reported its first-quarter net profit of 562 billion won (US$419.6 million), up 148 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the January-March period rose 144.6 percent on-year to 633.2 billion won. Sales increased 101.4 percent to 8.74 trillion won.
The earnings exceeded market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 345 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea's Kim orders launch of military reconnaissance satellite as planned
-
About 56 pct of people support developing nuclear weapons to counter N. Korea's threats
-
S. Korea detects signs of N. Korea seeking to attract Chinese investment to Kaesong complex
-
(LEAD) South Korea summons Chinese ambassador over Beijing's criticism of Yoon's Taiwan remarks
-
N. Korean nuclear test not matter of if but when: Gen. LaCamera
Most Saved
-
(LEAD) Astro's Moonbin dies in apparent suicide
-
(LEAD) Yoon says he cannot accept notion Japan 'must kneel because of our history 100 years ago'
-
Yoon arrives in Washington on state visit
-
(3rd LD) S. Korean plane carrying 28 nationals from war-torn Sudan returns home
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea's Kim orders launch of military reconnaissance satellite as planned
-
Yoon arrives in Washington on state visit
-
(LEAD) Yoon says he cannot accept notion Japan 'must kneel because of our history 100 years ago'
-
U.S. should redeploy tactical nuclear weapons on Korean Peninsula to make deterrence 'credible': Bolton
-
Netflix announces plan to invest US$2.5 bln in S. Korea
-
N. Korea vows strong ties with Russia on leaders' summit anniversary