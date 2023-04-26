Girl group Fifty Fifty jumps to No. 50 on Billboard Hot 100
SEOUL, April 26 (Yonhap) -- K-pop rookie Fifty Fifty ranked at No. 50 in its fifth week on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart with its new single "Cupid."
According to the latest chart unveiled Tuesday (U.S. time), "Cupid" rose 10 spots from 60th last week.
The quartet debuted on the chart at No. 100 on March 28, becoming the fastest group to enter the chart after its debut in November. It has since climbed up to 94th, 85th and 60th and now to 50th.
The group recently formed a partnership with Warner Records, one of the most influential record labels in the United States, in a deal expected to open the way for its advance into the North American market.
Jimin, a member of the K-pop supergroup BTS, ranked No. 58 on the Billboard 200 albums chart with his first solo album "Face" and No. 85 on Hot 100 with "Like Crazy," the main track from the album, this week.
sshim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea's Kim orders launch of military reconnaissance satellite as planned
-
About 56 pct of people support developing nuclear weapons to counter N. Korea's threats
-
S. Korea detects signs of N. Korea seeking to attract Chinese investment to Kaesong complex
-
(LEAD) South Korea summons Chinese ambassador over Beijing's criticism of Yoon's Taiwan remarks
-
N. Korean nuclear test not matter of if but when: Gen. LaCamera
-
(LEAD) Astro's Moonbin dies in apparent suicide
-
(LEAD) Yoon says he cannot accept notion Japan 'must kneel because of our history 100 years ago'
-
Yoon arrives in Washington on state visit
-
(3rd LD) S. Korean plane carrying 28 nationals from war-torn Sudan returns home
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea's Kim orders launch of military reconnaissance satellite as planned
-
Yoon arrives in Washington on state visit
-
(LEAD) Yoon says he cannot accept notion Japan 'must kneel because of our history 100 years ago'
-
U.S. should redeploy tactical nuclear weapons on Korean Peninsula to make deterrence 'credible': Bolton
-
Netflix announces plan to invest US$2.5 bln in S. Korea
-
N. Korea vows strong ties with Russia on leaders' summit anniversary