S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases above 10,000 for 2nd day amid eased virus curbs
SEOUL, April 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's new coronavirus cases stayed above 10,000 for the second straight day Wednesday amid eased virus curbs aimed at regaining pre-pandemic normalcy.
The country reported 16,383 cases, including 13 imported cases, bringing the total caseload to 31,114,786, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
Wednesday's tally is slightly higher than the 14,817 a day earlier but lower than the 16,499 a week ago. Daily infections fell to 5,027 on Monday after staying above 10,000 for the previous six days through Sunday.
The country added 15 COVID-19 deaths, raising the death toll to 34,449. The number of critically ill patients came to 153, up from 149 the previous day, the KDCA said.
South Korea eased most of its virus curbs in March, including the indoor mask mandate on public transportation.
The government plans to reduce the mandatory COVID-19 isolation period to five days from the current seven in May as the next step in the return to pre-pandemic normalcy.
brk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea's Kim orders launch of military reconnaissance satellite as planned
-
About 56 pct of people support developing nuclear weapons to counter N. Korea's threats
-
S. Korea detects signs of N. Korea seeking to attract Chinese investment to Kaesong complex
-
(LEAD) South Korea summons Chinese ambassador over Beijing's criticism of Yoon's Taiwan remarks
-
N. Korean nuclear test not matter of if but when: Gen. LaCamera
-
(LEAD) Astro's Moonbin dies in apparent suicide
-
(LEAD) Yoon says he cannot accept notion Japan 'must kneel because of our history 100 years ago'
-
Yoon arrives in Washington on state visit
-
(3rd LD) S. Korean plane carrying 28 nationals from war-torn Sudan returns home
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea's Kim orders launch of military reconnaissance satellite as planned
-
Yoon arrives in Washington on state visit
-
(LEAD) Yoon says he cannot accept notion Japan 'must kneel because of our history 100 years ago'
-
U.S. should redeploy tactical nuclear weapons on Korean Peninsula to make deterrence 'credible': Bolton
-
Netflix announces plan to invest US$2.5 bln in S. Korea
-
N. Korea vows strong ties with Russia on leaders' summit anniversary