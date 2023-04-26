(Yonhap Interview) Popera tenor Lim Hyung-joo eyes next chapter in music career

By Kim Eun-jung

SEOUL, April 26 (Yonhap) -- Popera tenor Lim Hyung-joo has captivated audiences around the world throughout his illustrious career spanning more than two decades and now he wants to broaden his musical landscape through education and new art projects.

The 37-year-old is an iconic figure in the operatic pop and crossover music scene in South Korea and a globally esteemed musician with his performances and albums encompassing a variety of genres, including classic, pop, jazz and traditional Korean songs.

Lim debuted in 1998 with his first solo album, "Whispers of Hope," and released "Salley Garden" in the global market in 2003. Before turning 25, he had performed at all three major halls of New York Carnegie Halls and collaborated with esteemed artists and orchestras for concerts in major music venues.

"When I first debuted at the age of 12, I didn't imagine I would sing for the next 25 years. It was an unimaginable time and number for me at the time. I feel like time flies like an arrow," Lim said during a phone interview with Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.

Popera tenor Lim Hyung-joo is seen in this photo provided by his agency, DGN COM. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

To commemorate his 20th year of domestic debut and 25th year of international debut, Lim plans to hold a solo concert at the National Theater of Korea in central Seoul on May 7, his 38th birthday.

The musician said the concert will present his popular titles, including "A Thousand Winds," "I Hope to Be Happy" and "Hawolga," in collaboration with the Korean National Philharmonic Orchestra and chorus group, New Wisdom Harmony.

In the summer, Lim is set to drop his ninth popera album, which would be his 20th album in total, and hold a second solo concert of the year at Seoul's Sejong Center for the Performing Arts in September.

Educated in prestigious institutions in South Korea, the United States, Austria and Italy, the musician carved out his career with a rich, sweet voice and attracted audiences to the genre, which was nascent in Asia two decades ago.

He said it is rewarding to see continued interests in popera and the success of the JTBC audition show, "Phantom Singer," which was launched in 2015 to search for the best male vocal quartet and now is in its fourth season.

"When participants of 'Phantom Singer' name me as the nation's representative popera artist, I am grateful that I might have played a role in popularizing the genre in Korea and feel a heavy burden on my shoulders," he said.

The poster of popera tenor Lim Hyung-joo's solo concert, titled "Living History," is seen in this photo provided by his agency, DGN COM. The concert is scheduled to be held at the National Theater of Korea in Seoul on May 14, 2023. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Following his busy schedule in the landmark year, the versatile musician plans to prepare the next chapter in his career to get more deeply involved in arts and culture affairs.

"Besides working as a professor, a producer, a director and an artistic administrator, I also want to become an artistic director of national and sports events if there are chances in the future," said Lim, who has served as a DJ of Catholic Peace Broadcasting Corp.'s evening radio shows since 2021.

Lim, a voting member of the Grammy Awards and an endowed chair professor of the College of Art in Rome, said he is happy to witness the rise of K-pop in the U.S., the world's top music market, and Europe, the classical music mecca, and hopes to contribute more to boosting Korean music's global presence.

"Rather than vocalization, students (of the College of Art in Rome) have much interest in musical nuance, articulation, and new crossover trends in K-pop and K-classic," he said. "I want to discover new talents and share my knowhow and tips from performances on global stages."

To expand the inroads for aspiring talents, Lim has also taken part in a project for creating a performing art center dedicated to popera and crossover acts in central Seoul, which would be the first such space in the world. The construction of the center, tentatively named "Popera House," is expected to be completed in late 2024.

"I want to make Popera House a global landmark that provides a gateway to emerging popera and crossover musicians from around the world," he said.

ejkim@yna.co.kr

(END)