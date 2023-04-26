S. Korean, U.S. fighter jets to stage 'friendship flight' in Daegu
SEOUL, April 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korean and U.S. fighter jets will hold a "friendship flight" over a baseball stadium in a southeastern city Wednesday to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the bilateral alliance, Seoul's Air Force said.
The fly-by, involving two South Korean KF-16 fighters and two U.S. F-16 jets, will take place over Daegu Samsung Lions Park in Daegu, 237 kilometers south of Seoul, ahead of a Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) game between the Samsung Lions and the Doosan Bears.
South Korea's armed service added the flight also marks the South Korean government's move to promulgate a special act earlier this week to facilitate efforts to build a new civilian-military airport nearby Daegu.
"We plan to show to the public the solid South Korea-U.S. alliance that has contributed to defending the freedom and peace of the Republic of Korea over the past 70 years," it said, referring to the country by its official name.
yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
About 56 pct of people support developing nuclear weapons to counter N. Korea's threats
-
S. Korea detects signs of N. Korea seeking to attract Chinese investment to Kaesong complex
-
(LEAD) South Korea summons Chinese ambassador over Beijing's criticism of Yoon's Taiwan remarks
-
N. Korean nuclear test not matter of if but when: Gen. LaCamera
-
(LEAD) BTS Suga's 'D-Day' earns biggest 1st-day sales for K-pop soloist's album
-
(LEAD) Astro's Moonbin dies in apparent suicide
-
(LEAD) Yoon says he cannot accept notion Japan 'must kneel because of our history 100 years ago'
-
Yoon arrives in Washington on state visit
-
(3rd LD) S. Korean plane carrying 28 nationals from war-torn Sudan returns home
-
S. Korea detects signs of N. Korea seeking to attract Chinese investment to Kaesong complex
-
Yoon arrives in Washington on state visit
-
(LEAD) Yoon says he cannot accept notion Japan 'must kneel because of our history 100 years ago'
-
U.S. should redeploy tactical nuclear weapons on Korean Peninsula to make deterrence 'credible': Bolton
-
N. Korea vows strong ties with Russia on leaders' summit anniversary
-
Yoon, Biden pay respects at Korean War memorial