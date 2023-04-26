S. Korean, U.S. fighter jets to stage 'friendship flight' in Daegu

SEOUL, April 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korean and U.S. fighter jets will hold a "friendship flight" over a baseball stadium in a southeastern city Wednesday to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the bilateral alliance, Seoul's Air Force said.

The fly-by, involving two South Korean KF-16 fighters and two U.S. F-16 jets, will take place over Daegu Samsung Lions Park in Daegu, 237 kilometers south of Seoul, ahead of a Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) game between the Samsung Lions and the Doosan Bears.

South Korea's armed service added the flight also marks the South Korean government's move to promulgate a special act earlier this week to facilitate efforts to build a new civilian-military airport nearby Daegu.

"We plan to show to the public the solid South Korea-U.S. alliance that has contributed to defending the freedom and peace of the Republic of Korea over the past 70 years," it said, referring to the country by its official name.



This file photo, provided by the South Korean Air Force on March 9, 2023, shows a South Korean F-15K fighter jet (bottom) staging a formation flight with U.S. A-10 attack aircraft during a combined air exercise. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

