Yoon praises leaders of Sudan evacuation operation in phone calls

By Lee Haye-ah

WASHINGTON, April 25 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol called the leaders of a mission that evacuated 28 South Koreans from war-torn Sudan this week and praised them for the successful operation, his spokesperson said.

Yoon held phone calls with South Korean Ambassador to Sudan Namgoong Hwan and Air Force Lt. Col. Jo Joo-young from Washington, where he is on a state visit, and praised and encouraged them, according to Lee Do-woon.

The South Korean nationals were evacuated Sunday amid fierce fighting between rival forces in Sudan.



South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol (C) holds a meeting on the evacuation of South Korean nationals from Sudan inside the presidential plane on his way to the United States for a state visit on April 24, 2023. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

hague@yna.co.kr

(END)