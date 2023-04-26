LG Display shifts to loss in Q1

SEOUL, April 26 (Yonhap) -- LG Display Co. on Wednesday reported its first-quarter net loss of 1.15 trillion won (US$862.3 million), swinging from a profit of 54.3 billion won a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted an operating loss of 1.09 trillion won for the January-March period, compared with a profit of 38.3 billion won a year ago. Sales fell 31.8 percent to 4.41 trillion won.

The operating loss was 4.9 percent lower than the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.

