(LEAD) Kia Q1 net more than doubles on increased output, improved product mix
(ATTN: RECASTS throughout; ADDS photo)
SEOUL, April 26 (Yonhap) -- Kia Corp., South Korea's second-biggest carmaker by sales, said Wednesday its first-quarter net profit more than doubled from a year earlier on increased production and an improved product mix.
Net profit for the three months ended in March jumped to 2.119 trillion won (US$1.58 billion) from 1.032 trillion won during the same period of last year, Kia said in a statement.
The net result was buoyed by increased vehicle production amid improving chip supplies, higher average selling prices, robust sales of high-margin SUVs, and the won's weakness against the U.S. dollar.
In particular, demand for recreational vehicles in the United States and the adoption of three shifts at Kia's India plant helped boost sales in the March quarter, the statement said.
The dollar rose to an average of 1,275.58 won in the first quarter from 1,204.95 won a year earlier, according to data from the Bank of Korea.
Looking ahead, Kia expected volatility in raw material prices, high interest rates, and high consumer prices will remain worries for the automobile industry this year.
While focusing on boosting sales of high-margin SUV models such as the Telluride SUV, Kia plans to launch the all-electric EV9 flagship SUV in the domestic market in the first half and place it in Europe and the United States in the second half.
Operating profit rose 79 percent to 2.873 trillion won in the first quarter from 1.606 trillion won a year ago. Sales were up 29 percent to 23.690 trillion won from 18.357 trillion won.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
About 56 pct of people support developing nuclear weapons to counter N. Korea's threats
-
'BTS Forest' created in Seoul's Nanji park
-
S. Korea detects signs of N. Korea seeking to attract Chinese investment to Kaesong complex
-
(LEAD) South Korea summons Chinese ambassador over Beijing's criticism of Yoon's Taiwan remarks
-
N. Korean nuclear test not matter of if but when: Gen. LaCamera
-
(LEAD) Astro's Moonbin dies in apparent suicide
-
(LEAD) Yoon says he cannot accept notion Japan 'must kneel because of our history 100 years ago'
-
Yoon arrives in Washington on state visit
-
(3rd LD) S. Korean plane carrying 28 nationals from war-torn Sudan returns home
-
S. Korea detects signs of N. Korea seeking to attract Chinese investment to Kaesong complex
-
(LEAD) Yoon says he cannot accept notion Japan 'must kneel because of our history 100 years ago'
-
Yoon arrives in Washington on state visit
-
Yoon, Biden pay respects at Korean War memorial
-
N. Korea vows strong ties with Russia on leaders' summit anniversary
-
(LEAD) S. Korean plane carrying 28 nationals from war-torn Sudan returns home