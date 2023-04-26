Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hyundai Steel Q1 net profit down 55.4 pct to 217.8 bln won

All News 14:06 April 26, 2023

SEOUL, April 26 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Steel Co. on Wednesday reported its first-quarter net profit of 217.8 billion won (US$162.9 million), down 55.4 percent from a year earlier.

Operating profit for the January-March period was 333.9 billion won, down 52.1 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue fell 8.5 percent to 6.38 trillion won.

The earnings exceeded market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 144.3 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
