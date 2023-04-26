Samsung Electro-Mechanics Q1 net income down 63.3 pct to 118.1 bln won
All News 14:44 April 26, 2023
SEOUL, April 26 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co. on Wednesday reported its first-quarter net income of 118.1 billion won (US$88.4 million), down 63.3 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 140.1 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 410.5 billion won a year ago. Revenue fell 22.7 percent to 2.02 trillion won.
The earnings exceeded market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 104.7 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
About 56 pct of people support developing nuclear weapons to counter N. Korea's threats
-
'BTS Forest' created in Seoul's Nanji park
-
S. Korea detects signs of N. Korea seeking to attract Chinese investment to Kaesong complex
-
(LEAD) South Korea summons Chinese ambassador over Beijing's criticism of Yoon's Taiwan remarks
-
N. Korean nuclear test not matter of if but when: Gen. LaCamera
Most Saved
-
(LEAD) Astro's Moonbin dies in apparent suicide
-
(LEAD) Yoon says he cannot accept notion Japan 'must kneel because of our history 100 years ago'
-
Yoon arrives in Washington on state visit
-
(3rd LD) S. Korean plane carrying 28 nationals from war-torn Sudan returns home
-
S. Korea detects signs of N. Korea seeking to attract Chinese investment to Kaesong complex
-
(LEAD) Yoon says he cannot accept notion Japan 'must kneel because of our history 100 years ago'
-
Yoon arrives in Washington on state visit
-
Yoon, Biden pay respects at Korean War memorial
-
N. Korea vows strong ties with Russia on leaders' summit anniversary
-
(LEAD) S. Korean plane carrying 28 nationals from war-torn Sudan returns home