Yoon, Biden adopt statement on identification of fallen U.S. soldier

WASHINGTON, April 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and U.S. President Joe Biden adopted a statement to mark the identification of an American soldier killed in the 1950-53 Korean War, the presidential office said Wednesday.

The statement was adopted after Yoon and Biden met with the family of late Army Cpl. Luther H. Story during a visit to the Korean War Veterans Memorial in Washington the previous day, the office said.

Story was killed during a battle at the Nakdong River in September 1950, and was posthumously awarded the U.S. Medal of Honor in June 1951, but his remains were only identified by the U.S. Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency earlier this month.

"South Korea and the United States will continue efforts to find the missing, like Cpl. Story," the statement read. "On the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the Armistice Agreement and the South Korea-U.S. alliance, South Korea and the U.S. adopt this joint statement to reaffirm their respect and gratitude for the soldiers who took courageous actions to defend freedom, values and democracy."



South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol (2nd from L), U.S. President Joe Biden (2nd from R), South Korean first lady Kim Keon Hee (L) and U.S. first lady Jill Biden walk alongside each other at the Korean War Veterans Memorial in Washington on April 25, 2023. (Yonhap)

