KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, April 26 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
Hyosung 65,500 DN 500
SGBC 52,100 DN 900
DongkukStlMill 12,030 DN 170
Shinsegae 204,000 UP 1,000
Nongshim 395,000 UP 8,000
KAL 22,650 DN 50
POSCO FUTURE M 332,500 DN 15,000
Boryung 8,840 DN 30
SSANGYONGCNE 5,990 UP 70
HYUNDAI STEEL 35,650 DN 900
LOTTE Fine Chem 61,000 DN 300
LG Corp. 85,900 DN 500
GS Retail 26,800 DN 100
Ottogi 463,500 UP 7,500
HYUNDAI WIA 56,900 DN 5,000
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,810 DN 20
SKC 99,700 DN 2,000
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 703,000 DN 3,000
KPIC 147,600 UP 600
HyundaiMtr 201,500 UP 500
AmoreG 36,300 UP 100
GCH Corp 15,900 UP 340
LOTTE 27,950 0
LotteChilsung 156,100 DN 1,200
S-1 58,100 UP 900
Hanchem 211,000 0
ZINUS 27,900 DN 200
HANWHA AEROSPACE 107,900 DN 2,600
Mobis 222,000 DN 15,500
DWS 43,800 DN 450
KIA CORP. 85,700 DN 900
HANKOOK & COMPANY 12,540 UP 90
SKNetworks 4,665 DN 10
KCC 219,500 DN 8,000
SKBP 70,800 UP 1,100
Daesang 19,440 UP 360
ORION Holdings 16,400 UP 140
LS ELECTRIC 64,200 DN 1,000
OCI 119,800 UP 200
MS IND 18,350 DN 490
S. Korea detects signs of N. Korea seeking to attract Chinese investment to Kaesong complex
(LEAD) Yoon says he cannot accept notion Japan 'must kneel because of our history 100 years ago'
