SEOUL, April 26 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.



Hyosung 65,500 DN 500

SGBC 52,100 DN 900

DongkukStlMill 12,030 DN 170

Shinsegae 204,000 UP 1,000

Nongshim 395,000 UP 8,000

KAL 22,650 DN 50

POSCO FUTURE M 332,500 DN 15,000

Boryung 8,840 DN 30

SSANGYONGCNE 5,990 UP 70

HYUNDAI STEEL 35,650 DN 900

LOTTE Fine Chem 61,000 DN 300

LG Corp. 85,900 DN 500

GS Retail 26,800 DN 100

Ottogi 463,500 UP 7,500

HYUNDAI WIA 56,900 DN 5,000

MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,810 DN 20

SKC 99,700 DN 2,000

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 703,000 DN 3,000

KPIC 147,600 UP 600

HyundaiMtr 201,500 UP 500

AmoreG 36,300 UP 100

GCH Corp 15,900 UP 340

LOTTE 27,950 0

LotteChilsung 156,100 DN 1,200

S-1 58,100 UP 900

Hanchem 211,000 0

ZINUS 27,900 DN 200

HANWHA AEROSPACE 107,900 DN 2,600

Mobis 222,000 DN 15,500

DWS 43,800 DN 450

KIA CORP. 85,700 DN 900

HANKOOK & COMPANY 12,540 UP 90

SKNetworks 4,665 DN 10

KCC 219,500 DN 8,000

SKBP 70,800 UP 1,100

Daesang 19,440 UP 360

ORION Holdings 16,400 UP 140

LS ELECTRIC 64,200 DN 1,000

OCI 119,800 UP 200

MS IND 18,350 DN 490

(MORE)