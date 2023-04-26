KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
KorZinc 518,000 DN 6,000
HDKSOE 86,500 UP 700
HANALL BIOPHARMA 20,850 UP 100
Kogas 26,650 DN 150
SamsungF&MIns 225,000 DN 5,500
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 53,100 DN 2,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,640 DN 40
HITEJINRO 22,000 DN 100
CJ LOGISTICS 77,300 DN 600
DOOSAN 94,200 DN 300
DL 49,600 DN 150
Yuhan 56,700 UP 200
SLCORP 31,650 DN 1,000
LIG Nex1 83,900 DN 3,100
LGELECTRONICS 108,400 DN 500
HANWHA LIFE 2,495 UP 10
KIH 55,000 DN 800
KEPCO E&C 73,500 DN 5,100
GS 39,350 0
ShinhanGroup 35,350 DN 300
DAEWOONG PHARM 109,200 UP 3,100
KUMHOTIRE 4,440 0
SAMSUNG SDS 116,400 DN 1,900
KOREA AEROSPACE 56,000 DN 3,500
TKG Huchems 22,650 DN 50
JB Financial Group 8,640 DN 270
Fila Holdings 35,250 DN 350
Celltrion 165,500 UP 100
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 162,300 DN 5,800
HYUNDAI ROTEM 34,400 DN 2,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 42,050 DN 50
HYUNDAIDEPTST 51,100 UP 300
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 47,750 DN 250
HyundaiMipoDock 72,600 DN 1,100
IS DONGSEO 36,800 DN 200
LG Innotek 257,500 0
KumhoPetrochem 135,700 DN 800
HMM 20,300 DN 500
S-Oil 75,800 DN 1,200
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 168,400 DN 800
About 56 pct of people support developing nuclear weapons to counter N. Korea's threats
'BTS Forest' created in Seoul's Nanji park
S. Korea detects signs of N. Korea seeking to attract Chinese investment to Kaesong complex
(LEAD) South Korea summons Chinese ambassador over Beijing's criticism of Yoon's Taiwan remarks
N. Korean nuclear test not matter of if but when: Gen. LaCamera
(LEAD) Astro's Moonbin dies in apparent suicide
(LEAD) Yoon says he cannot accept notion Japan 'must kneel because of our history 100 years ago'
Yoon arrives in Washington on state visit
(3rd LD) S. Korean plane carrying 28 nationals from war-torn Sudan returns home
Yoon, Biden pay respects at Korean War memorial
N. Korea vows strong ties with Russia on leaders' summit anniversary
S. Korea approves development of advanced missile interceptors