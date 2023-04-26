KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
DONGSUH 18,980 DN 240
PanOcean 5,390 DN 400
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL19400 DN60
SamsungEng 29,250 DN 550
SAMSUNG CARD 30,050 DN 150
SAMSUNG C&T 106,200 UP 300
LOTTE TOUR 10,950 UP 110
CheilWorldwide 19,000 UP 130
LOTTE WELLFOOD 104,900 DN 100
SAMSUNG LIFE 65,600 DN 100
KT 30,100 UP 100
LG Uplus 11,200 UP 130
KOLON IND 45,650 UP 1,950
FOOSUNG 13,440 DN 270
POONGSAN 42,700 DN 1,450
HanmiPharm 310,500 UP 4,000
SK Innovation 177,500 UP 2,400
AMOREPACIFIC 120,700 UP 100
CJ CheilJedang 315,000 UP 6,000
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 27,050 DN 450
SamyangFood 121,500 UP 3,900
KBFinancialGroup 48,950 DN 800
Hansae 17,660 UP 70
Youngone Corp 44,100 DN 250
CSWIND 77,300 DN 1,700
GKL 17,860 UP 80
HtlShilla 79,600 UP 1,900
Hanssem 45,100 UP 400
F&F 138,000 0
SamsungElecMech 139,100 DN 600
Hanmi Science 43,500 UP 850
NHIS 9,090 DN 100
POSCO Holdings 371,500 DN 8,000
DB INSURANCE 84,200 DN 1,200
DongwonInd 48,250 DN 50
LS 90,700 DN 1,300
HD HYUNDAI HEAVY IND USTRIES108 60 0 DN1200
GS E&C 21,200 UP 150
GC Corp 125,300 UP 1,300
SamsungElec 64,100 UP 500
(MORE)
-
'BTS Forest' created in Seoul's Nanji park
-
About 56 pct of people support developing nuclear weapons to counter N. Korea's threats
-
S. Korea detects signs of N. Korea seeking to attract Chinese investment to Kaesong complex
-
(LEAD) South Korea summons Chinese ambassador over Beijing's criticism of Yoon's Taiwan remarks
-
N. Korean nuclear test not matter of if but when: Gen. LaCamera
-
(LEAD) Astro's Moonbin dies in apparent suicide
-
(LEAD) Yoon says he cannot accept notion Japan 'must kneel because of our history 100 years ago'
-
Yoon arrives in Washington on state visit
-
(3rd LD) S. Korean plane carrying 28 nationals from war-torn Sudan returns home
-
S. Korea detects signs of N. Korea seeking to attract Chinese investment to Kaesong complex
-
(LEAD) Yoon says he cannot accept notion Japan 'must kneel because of our history 100 years ago'
-
Yoon, Biden pay respects at Korean War memorial
-
Yoon arrives in Washington on state visit
-
N. Korea vows strong ties with Russia on leaders' summit anniversary
-
Yoon voices hope for 'space alliance' between S. Korea, U.S.