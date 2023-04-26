Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3

All News 15:51 April 26, 2023

DONGSUH 18,980 DN 240
PanOcean 5,390 DN 400
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL19400 DN60
SamsungEng 29,250 DN 550
SAMSUNG CARD 30,050 DN 150
SAMSUNG C&T 106,200 UP 300
LOTTE TOUR 10,950 UP 110
CheilWorldwide 19,000 UP 130
LOTTE WELLFOOD 104,900 DN 100
SAMSUNG LIFE 65,600 DN 100
KT 30,100 UP 100
LG Uplus 11,200 UP 130
KOLON IND 45,650 UP 1,950
FOOSUNG 13,440 DN 270
POONGSAN 42,700 DN 1,450
HanmiPharm 310,500 UP 4,000
SK Innovation 177,500 UP 2,400
AMOREPACIFIC 120,700 UP 100
CJ CheilJedang 315,000 UP 6,000
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 27,050 DN 450
SamyangFood 121,500 UP 3,900
KBFinancialGroup 48,950 DN 800
Hansae 17,660 UP 70
Youngone Corp 44,100 DN 250
CSWIND 77,300 DN 1,700
GKL 17,860 UP 80
HtlShilla 79,600 UP 1,900
Hanssem 45,100 UP 400
F&F 138,000 0
SamsungElecMech 139,100 DN 600
Hanmi Science 43,500 UP 850
NHIS 9,090 DN 100
POSCO Holdings 371,500 DN 8,000
DB INSURANCE 84,200 DN 1,200
DongwonInd 48,250 DN 50
LS 90,700 DN 1,300
HD HYUNDAI HEAVY IND USTRIES108 60 0 DN1200
GS E&C 21,200 UP 150
GC Corp 125,300 UP 1,300
SamsungElec 64,100 UP 500
(MORE)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!