DONGSUH 18,980 DN 240

PanOcean 5,390 DN 400

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL19400 DN60

SamsungEng 29,250 DN 550

SAMSUNG CARD 30,050 DN 150

SAMSUNG C&T 106,200 UP 300

LOTTE TOUR 10,950 UP 110

CheilWorldwide 19,000 UP 130

LOTTE WELLFOOD 104,900 DN 100

SAMSUNG LIFE 65,600 DN 100

KT 30,100 UP 100

LG Uplus 11,200 UP 130

KOLON IND 45,650 UP 1,950

FOOSUNG 13,440 DN 270

POONGSAN 42,700 DN 1,450

HanmiPharm 310,500 UP 4,000

SK Innovation 177,500 UP 2,400

AMOREPACIFIC 120,700 UP 100

CJ CheilJedang 315,000 UP 6,000

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 27,050 DN 450

SamyangFood 121,500 UP 3,900

KBFinancialGroup 48,950 DN 800

Hansae 17,660 UP 70

Youngone Corp 44,100 DN 250

CSWIND 77,300 DN 1,700

GKL 17,860 UP 80

HtlShilla 79,600 UP 1,900

Hanssem 45,100 UP 400

F&F 138,000 0

SamsungElecMech 139,100 DN 600

Hanmi Science 43,500 UP 850

NHIS 9,090 DN 100

POSCO Holdings 371,500 DN 8,000

DB INSURANCE 84,200 DN 1,200

DongwonInd 48,250 DN 50

LS 90,700 DN 1,300

HD HYUNDAI HEAVY IND USTRIES108 60 0 DN1200

GS E&C 21,200 UP 150

GC Corp 125,300 UP 1,300

SamsungElec 64,100 UP 500

