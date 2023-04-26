LG Innotek Q1 net income down 68.9 pct to 83.3 bln won
All News 15:44 April 26, 2023
SEOUL, April 26 (Yonhap) -- LG Innotek Co. on Wednesday reported its first-quarter net income of 83.3 billion won (US$62.3 million), down 68.9 percent from a year earlier.
Operating profit for the January-March period was 145.3 billion won, down 60.4 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 10.7 percent to 4.37 trillion won.
The operating profit was 26.3 percent higher than the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)
