LG Innotek Q1 net income down 68.9 pct to 83.3 bln won

15:44 April 26, 2023

SEOUL, April 26 (Yonhap) -- LG Innotek Co. on Wednesday reported its first-quarter net income of 83.3 billion won (US$62.3 million), down 68.9 percent from a year earlier.

Operating profit for the January-March period was 145.3 billion won, down 60.4 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 10.7 percent to 4.37 trillion won.

The operating profit was 26.3 percent higher than the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
