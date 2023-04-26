Hanmi Pharm Q1 net profit up 98.1 pct to 49.6 bln won
All News 15:55 April 26, 2023
SEOUL, April 26 (Yonhap) -- Hanmi Pharm. Co. on Wednesday reported its first-quarter net profit of 49.6 billion won (US$37.1 million), up 98.1 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 60.5 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 40.9 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 12.6 percent to 361.7 billion won.
The earnings beat market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 28.9 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
(END)
