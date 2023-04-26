Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Doosan Bobcat Q1 net profit up 106.5 pct to 207.5 bln won

All News 15:56 April 26, 2023

SEOUL, April 26 (Yonhap) -- Doosan Bobcat Inc. on Wednesday reported its first-quarter net income of 207.5 billion won (US$155.3 million), up 106.5 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the January-March period rose 90.2 percent on-year to 369.7 billion won. Revenue increased 46.6 percent to 2.4 trillion won.

The earnings exceeded market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 147.2 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.


